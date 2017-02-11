Armed robbers hit 7-11 in Walsenburg last week

By Cathy Mullens–(Published: Feb. 2, 2017) Two armed men in ski masks and gloves escaped with money from the register last Wednesday just before midnight at the 7-11 in Walsenburg.

According to reports by the HCSO, the pair left the area on foot and no one in the convenience store, located on W. Seventh St., was injured. The pair was captured on video tape but there is not much identifying information at this time.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived within 10 minutes but there were no suspects at the scene. Anyone with information on this crime can contact the HCSO at 738-1044.