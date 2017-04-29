Business owner cautioned by mayor to “do homework”

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: April 20, 2017) The La Veta Town Board attempted to move a business forward on Tuesday night by approving a simple request for change of location on a liquor license and a renewal, however the owners placed too many obstacles in their way.

A public hearing on the topic was held before the meeting, and when the board took up the topic on the agenda they had a lengthy discussion after a motion to approve the request was on the floor.

Kristina Heim, representing La Veta Farm to Table, plans to open the Cowgirl Cantina at 220 S. Main St. Last summer she ran the bakery on Ryus Ave. and requested a location change for the liquor license along with a renewal.

It turns out, the checks attached to the application were no good, as the account had “insufficient funds”, according to Town Clerk Laurie Erwin. Heim said the funds would be in the bank in the morning. “It’s my mistake. The money was not transferred to the right account,” Heim explained. Trustee Al Coffey suggested amending the motion to say the funds will be available by 11 a.m. so the paperwork could be submitted to the state the same day.

Erwin also testified that Heim has been delinquent on forwarding sales tax collections to the State of Colorado, but cured that with the state on Tuesday.

Trustee Mickey Schmidt said he did not plan to vote for the change of location or renewal. “It’s one issue after another with this outfit,” Schmidt said. “You have an aversion to be governed by this board.”

Mayor Doug Brgoch followed telling Heim, “A liquor license is a privilege to a business. You do everything you can to justify your business by getting your paperwork in on time, and having funds available.” He went on to say he would love to be a patron of the business, but can’t wrap his brain around the delay in paperwork. “Everything falls behind, then the board looks bad. Get your homework done,” Brgoch said. “We welcome your business. Get the foundation laid,” he added.

Erwin told the board it’s the first time in her 18 years experience that this situation has occurred.