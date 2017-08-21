Candidates needed to run for school boards, city council

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: August 10, 2017) Candidates are needed to fill seats on school boards and city council and nomination petitions are now available for those interested in running for a local office. The election will be held November 7, 2017.

La Veta Re-2 Board of Education has three Director seats open to serve a four-year term. Incumbents Ed Donovan and Eleanor Foley have served one term and may decide to run for a second term. The seat held by Cindy Campbell will be open for a new member, as Campbell is term-limited after serving two consecutive terms.

Candidates need to file a written notice of intention and have a nomination petition signed by at least 25 eligible electors. To qualify, candidates must be registered voters for 12 months and a resident of the school district. Nomination petitions are available at the district office, 126 E. Garland St. in La Veta during regular business hours. The forms must be returned by August 31.

Three director seats are open on the Huerfano Re-1 Board of Education. The district includes Walsenburg, Gardner, Navajo Ranch, Majors Ranch as well as other incorporated areas of the county. Incumbents Dorothy Martinez and Sherry Gomez have finished their first terms and are eligible to run for a second term of four years. Elisha Meadows was elected in 2009 and 2013 and is now term-limited and will not be eligible to run again this year.

Qualified candidates must reside in the district for 12 months and be a registered voter. Interested candidates need to file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and complete a nomination petition with at least 50 signatures of eligible electors. Forms are available at the district offices, 201 E. Fifth Street in Walsenburg and must be returned by September 1.

The City of Walsenburg will elect a mayor and four council members this November along with Clerk and Treasurer. City council has four seats open for candidates to serve a term of four years. Incumbent council members Clint Boehler of Ward 1, and Charles Montoya of Ward 3 are up for re-election. The other seat in Ward 3 is also open this election, as it was filled by Manuel Lujan after John Salazar resigned due to relocating out of the city. Craig Lessar of Ward 2 is completing his second term on council and will not be eligible to run for the seat again, due to term limits.

Mayor Jim Eccher is currently completing his second two-year term, and has not announced his intention to seek re-election. The mayor is eligible to serve another two-year term before facing term limits. Walsenburg will also have openings for Treasurer and Clerk. Clerk Wanda Britt is also term limited and will not be able to seek re-election.

Walsenburg residents interested in running for office are asked to pick up a packet from the City Clerk and return it by August 28.

Voters in the City of Walsenburg will be asked to pass a measure imposing a five percent excise tax on the sale and transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana. The city estimates the tax will collect $75,000 in additional revenue in 2018 and continue annually. The new tax funds will go into the general fund to be used for operating expenses for Wild Waters pool, city parks, code enforcement and youth related activities.