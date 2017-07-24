City approves marijuana grow license for High Country Ranch

By David Rinehart –(Published: July 13, 2017) Walsenburg City Council approved a tier one (up to 1,800 plants) commercial marijuana grow at their regular meeting Tuesday night. Mayor Jim Eccher was absent.

High Country Ranch, LLC, owners Oliver Scaife III, Robert Hake and William Hake appeared at the public hearing called for their license application and described the operation as a 3,000 square foot greenhouse and a 4.1 acre field. “We’ll start the plants in the greenhouse,” William Hake said.

The grow operation is located at 1500 Highway 85/87, halfway up the hogback on the west side of the road on the former Powell Ranch.

Council agreed that AZTK Corp. has submitted a complete annexation petition, thus commencing the process to possibly annex 9.89 acres into the city located at 778 County Road 230. AZTK Corp. President Marcus Prom was present for the vote.

This application comes on the heels of Wahatoya Farms announcing they also are seeking an annexation onto the west side of the city.

Council, after closing the doors to the public and going into Executive Session, emerged to deny Martra Operating’s request for three amendments to the loan documents with the city.

Martra sought language to allow a five-day grace period to be added to payments on the promissory note.

Martra asked to amend the Deed of Trust to allow the city to consent to a sale of up to 25 acres of the Martra property.

Finally, Martra asked for the Water and Sewer Service Agreement to be amended to provide an out if there is a “change in enforcement at a Federal level.”

“Our project is a year late. We need infrastructure out there. With the amendments we are trying to get security for our tenants…we have always said that our development will be market driven,” Martra owner Brian Trani said.