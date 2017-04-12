Council reconsiders sale of water

By David Rinehart –(Published: March 23, 2017) Council reconsidered their vote from the last meeting to authorize the sale of one million gallons of water to M&M Trucking and decided not to agree to the sale. “It turned out to be a fracking project,” City Administrator Leslie Klusmire reported.

“I think we were led down the wrong path from the get-go,” Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Lessar said. “It was poor business practice to leave out the information on the application,” he added.

“If the company gave incorrect information, you can change your mind,” City Attorney Dan Hyatt confirmed.

The application from the company turned into the City on February 1 states the Destination of Water as “Alta Mesa Reserve Pit on Hyway 69.” Alta Mesa Services LP is an oil and gas company with wells across Colorado.