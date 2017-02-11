County fills committee, commission and boards

By David Rinehart –(Published: Feb. 9, 2017) Multiple appointments to various boards were made by the Huerfano Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Dale Lyons and Sandy White were each appointed to the Huerfano Planning Commission with terms expiring December 31, 2019.

Lewis Edmundson, Myrna Falk and Robert Martin were appointed to the Huerfano Board of Adjustments with terms expiring December 31, 2018.

Initial members of the Cuchara Mountain Park Advisory Committee were appointed for terms expiring December 31, 2017. Shannon Shrout, Dennis Hoyt, Lois Adams, Mike Moore, Ron Jameson, Janet Richards and Annalee Hickey will each serve for, at least, the first year the committee.

Olan Adams and Debbie Channel were reappointed to terms on the Huerfano County Tourism Board. Catherine Lane was also chosen for a term ending December 31, 2019.