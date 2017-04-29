County funding for new judicial center remains questionable

By David Rinehart –(Published: April 20, 2017) County Administrator John Galusha and Court Administrator Bob Krieman are meeting with the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) today to determine how the county will proceed with paying for the designs of the new judicial center.

The state’s Underfunded Court Program (UFCP) denied the county’s request to change the use of $325,000 in recently granted funds away from site development to design. Huerfano County is short funds needed to complete the design phase of the judicial center. The county has applied with DOLA for a grant to use to match the UFCP grant. Total cost for the design work is estimated at nearly $1 million.

“Bob’s getting a lot of contact from Underfunded about the funding for the project…we’re kind of in a bad situation. We want the county to show viability,” District Court Judge Claude Appel said.

Galusha said the marijuana excise tax revenue can be used toward the judicial center. He said the county received about $60,000 in marijuana excise tax revenue during the first three months of the year. “And April may be another $60,000. If that keeps up then the county can finish funding the designs,” Galusha said.

The county is also relying on marijuana excise tax revenue to pay for the interest and principal payments on future bonds that will have to be issued to fund the construction of the building, with cost estimates up to $9 million.