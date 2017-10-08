County improving the main road in downtown Cuchara

By David Rinehart –(Published: Sept. 28, 2017) In an effort to control erosion, the county is paving the middle of Cuchara Avenue East next week.

County Administrator John Galusha explained the project also includes installation of drainage so water from the west side of Highway 12 will be routed north, away from the main street in Cuchara.

Galusha said the $24,000 project is scheduled for next Tuesday, weather permitting, and will consist of an eight-foot strip of asphalt on each side of the centerline of Cuchara Avenue East, and the drainage/ditch work along Highway 12. “The project is funded through (Huerfano County) Road & Bridge,” Galusha reported.

The topic was mentioned at the regular Board of County Commissioner meeting Tuesday only because local property owner Jan Scoggins wrote to the board complaining about the lack of information about the project. “I am deeply concerned about the potential for flooding of my property…” Scoggins said. Galusha said he will be meeting with Scoggins later this week.