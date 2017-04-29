Cucharas water district hires professional for rate study

By David Rinehart –(Published: April 20, 2017)

Noting they had not done a professional rate study in over 21 years, the Cucharas Sanitation and Water District (CSWD) Board hired Stantec to perform a rate study of the water and sewer rates currently charged by the district.

The district received three responses to a request for proposal. Stantec was approved for no more than $15,000. Operations Superintendent Shannon Shrout indicated the rate study would be completed only after the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) was done for the district. “Because then we’ll know what projects we are doing,” Shrout said. Both should be complete by August or September.

The PER will be performed by GMS, Inc. who was instrumental in the district earning a $12.500 grant from DOLA to pay for half of the PER. The PER will help guide the board in decision-making on infrastructure.

The rate study may also have been prompted by recent complaints the board has received regarding commercial rates. In fact, citing the upcoming rate study was the only response given to Cuchara Inn owner Scott Lynch who is unhappy with his water bill.

“I’m a business trying to bring business here…you are charging me on potential. Yes, I potentially have 45 rooms. But, that is just not reality,” Lynch said.

“He’s charged $1,700 per month for water, whether he uses one thimble or the full 16 EQR’s,” Resident Marshall Moore said on behalf of Lynch.

“That’s over $20,000 per year for water,” Moore said – adding that a resident would only pay $3,100 for the same amount of water use.

Moore and Lynch contend the district is misreading their own rules, in this case “Appendix A” which outlines rates charged by the district. “You keep overbilling businesses based on Appendix A,” Moore said.

Apparently the district’s attorney has advised the board their interpretation is reasonable because they are their rules. “I don’t think the words are there for ‘per EQR’,” Lynch said of his business being billed for each EQR.

“Patience is going to solve this. The rate study has been undertaken,” Board Member Art Pierce said.