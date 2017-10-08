Developer pulls out of ski/golf

By David Rinehart –(Published: Oct. 5, 2017) Huerfano County Administrator John Galusha confirmed entrepreneur Scott Brown has withdrawn his contract to purchase Grandote Peaks Golf Course.

“I had a phone conversation with Mr. Brown last Friday…that deal is dead,” Galusha told the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Brown has been in the county talking about purchasing both the golf course and the Cuchara Ski Area—raising some residents’ hopes of an economic boon in the county.

On Sept. 19 the county sent a letter to Brown outlining the conditions the county would like to see in any agreement to use the Cuchara Mountain Park.