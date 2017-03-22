“Difficult discussions” happening at Walsenburg’s Peakview School

By David Rinehart –(Published: March 2, 2017) Peakview School Principal Brenda Duran announced disappointing scores on recent standardized tests, with some grades only achieving 19-20 percent proficiency, that will result in some teachers facing nonrenewal for next year.

“I’m having heavy conversations with staff right now. I don’t want to hear about the culture or the parents. I’ve got some grade levels that I’ve got to do something about – and quick,” Duran told the Huerfano Re-1 School Board at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Peakview is in its sixth year of “turnaround” status and the district is facing the State Department of Education in June to argue for changing Peakview into an Innovation School.

In an effort to attract high quality, certified teachers the board agreed to provide a three-year, $5,000 sign-on bonus for new teachers entering the district next year. Existing staff will see a $150 per month raise in the districts contribution toward health insurance. Additionally, each teacher will be given a $150 debit card for classroom expenses. The recently approved property tax increase is providing the revenue for the changes.

“We’re making a lot of efforts to keep our people here. But it takes more than money, we must show support in other areas,” Superintendent Michael Moore said.

The board approved a two-year contract extension for Moore.