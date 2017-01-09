Emergency Services Director Don Mercier resigns post

By David Rinehart–(Published: Dec. 22, 2016) The county will be reconfiguring emergency services next year and the changes did not sit well with Emergency Services Director Don Mercier, who has tendered his resignation effective January 2, 2017.

A request for a copy of the letter was refused. “It’s a personnel matter,” County Administrator John Galusha said.

“He says the direction is not compatible,” Commissioner Max Vezzani said about Mercier’s resignation letter.

“The direction the county is heading is different than the direction I think the agency should be going,” Mercier confirmed with The Signature Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to have to figure out whether dispatch goes under the Sheriff’s Office, which makes sense to me, or figure how to manage Emergency Services and dispatch,” Vezzani said.

The county already eliminated the Deputy Emergency Manager position from the 2017 budget and is negotiating an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Walsenburg for the Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement for the city.

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) thanked Mercier for his service and accepted his resignation.