By Cathy Mullens –(Published: August 31, 2017) Four people have taken out petitions and are certified as candidates for this fall’s school board election in La Veta.

Dr. Ed Donovan and Director Eleanor Foley will be running for re-election. Polly Neldner and Larry Morgan will also be vying for a seat. Director Cindy Campbell is term-limited and will be leaving the board. Three seats are open on the school board.