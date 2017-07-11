Freeman well fracked over holiday weekend

By David Rinehart –(Published: July 6, 2017) Oil and gas exploration has been active in Huerfano County in recent weeks.

Alta Mesa Services LP hydraulically fractured the Freeman 3-24 well in Huerfano County last Saturday.

The well was originally operated by Shell Western Exploration and Production in 2011.

According to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s Field Operations notice, the company pumped the fracturing fluids from the well July 3. It can take up to four months to determine if a fractured well will produce commercial hydrocarbons.

Alta Mesa had tried to purchase three million gallons of water from both the City of Walsenburg and Town of La Veta. Walsenburg denied the request after initially approving it. La Veta put the decision on hold, in hopes of garnering a higher price. In the meantime, the company acquired the water elsewhere.

Dawson Geophysical Company is also busy in the county conducting a 2-D geophysical survey over a large swath of the western part of the county. The seismic testing includes placing explosive charges underground to produce shockwaves through the ground and placement of monitoring cable within the test area.

Dawson was also contracted by Shell to perform similar testing in the county in November 2009. Based on those results Shell drilled the Freeman 3-24 well.