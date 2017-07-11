Grandote Peaks: from premier golf course to illegal dump site?

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: June 29, 2017) Residents at the now-closed Grandote Peaks Golf Course and Country Club are questioning why there is a dump in their midst.

Evidently illegal dumping has been going on for some time in an area of the former golf course that’s not visible from Highway 12, or from the residences at the golf course.

There are mattresses, assorted building debris; barrels of plastic fencing and other detritus strewn between what was hole number two and hole number three.

John Martinez, of the Huerfano/Las Animas County Board of Health visited the site over 20 days ago on June 6 and made an appointment to meet with Kelly Popejoy, administrator for the closed golf course. She failed to make the meeting.

Huerfano County Land Use Administrator Steve Channel told The Signature Newspaper he is aware of the situation but usually defers to Martinez and the health department on these kinds of problems.

Under Huerfano County zoning regulations, landfills are prohibited in every zoning category. Landfills are only allowed in the county by a Conditional Use Permit. But it appears one is operating at Grandote. Residents have reported that in addition to a growing brush pile, they have seen commercial trucks entering the property and they think they are dumping items on the property.

In the past the golf course operators have obtained a burn permit to burn brush taken down around the property and this year Popejoy reportedly told people they can bring their limbs from recent storms to this site. But much more than limbs and yard debris is finding its way to the area.

Popejoy told The Signature people have trespassed to get onto the private property to see what she calls the “metal pile” near holes two and three.