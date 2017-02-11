Hospital budget for 2017 shows positive trend

By Renee Rinehart–(Published: Feb. 2, 2017) A $34 million budget was approved for 2017 by the Huerfano County Hospital District Board of Directors at their regular meeting last Thursday, with projections for positive trends in the coming years.

Chief Financial Officer Lionel Montoya told the board the projections are conservative, with 2017 showing revenue over expenses by $41,697. Preliminary numbers reflect 2016 will close $58,935 to the good.

The hospital district collects about $440,000 annually from property tax and applies those funds to offset operating expenses at the hospital.

Montoya also presented a list of improvement projects and equipment for the capital expenditures, which totals $576,000 in 2017. Items range from a replacement boiler at $50,000 to laptops for the surgery department at $5,100. He said not all items can be addressed in 2017.

Montoya told the board he looked into refinancing the $4 million in debt and has received three proposals. The board approved his recommendation to issue a Series 2017 Tax Exempt Revenue Bond. The savings in interest payments will increase cash flow by about $41,000 per month, according to Montoya.

CEO Kay Whitley said they are still in need of additional office space for nine staff members, and asked the board to approve seeking construction bids to create offices on the second floor of the hospital as well as the Outreach and Women’s Clinic in Walsenburg. They had hoped to acquire the Lathrop Youth Camp from the City of Walsenburg, but Whitley said transaction has stalled, and the additional space is needed. The board agreed, and approved moving forward with construction bids.