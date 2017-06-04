Huerfano County cited for incomplete reclamation of Hribar gravel pit sites

By David Rinehart –(Published: June 1, 2017) The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, part of the Department of Natural Resources, found deficiencies in the county’s reclamation of the Hribar and Hribar II Gravel Pits on a routine inspection May 16.

Inspector Eric Scott toured the old gravel pits as well as the Orphan View Pit, all located off County Road 640, with Public Works Director Melanie Bounds. The Hribar pit has not been in operation since 2005, the Hribar II not since 2010.

“Although it appears that the disturbed areas have been re-sloped and seeded, the reclamation to date has not been successful,” Scott reports.

Scott noted noxious weeds had taken over the previously mined areas. “There are large areas where vegetation has either not grown at all, or has been overcome with cheat grass,” Scott observes in his report. Scott also reported the boundary markers were missing.

The Huerfano Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a new survey of the pits and development of a weed management plan. “Our grass seeding didn’t take and non-native cheat grass is taking over. Let’s ask the Natural Resources Conservation Service to do a weed management plan to reestablish vegetation,” Commissioner Max Vezzani said.

Scott named October 31, 2017 as the due date for corrective action to be taken.