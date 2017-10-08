La Veta marijuana research facility plans building improvements

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: Oct. 5, 2017) Anticipating a large crowd the La Veta town board set the public hearing Nov. 7 at the community center for a redevelopment plan for Sangre AgroTech.

The bioscience research facility recently purchased land at 5535 State Highway 12 in La Veta. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of WEED, Inc., of Tucson, Arizona.

Dr. Patrick Williams, representing Sangre AgroTech, appeared Tuesday night at the La Veta town board meeting to explain his company’s mission. Dr. Williams, who previously worked at the Walter Reed Medical Center, says the company consists of scientists studying the marijuana genome. They want to develop strains of the plant, which will be used for the treatment of disease. He told the board there will be a nine-foot security fence around the property and the house will be used as office space.

The public hearing was set for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the community center and the regular town board meeting will follow. Trustee Mickey Schmidt asked that Williams provide a synopsis of activities that will occur at the site and also a break down of chemicals that will flow into the sewer system prior to the hearing.