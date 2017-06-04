La Veta School on tap for $130,782 BEST grant for new bleachers

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: May 25, 2017) Last week Supt. Bree Lessar made her argument to the facilities committee for BEST grants and it’s all but official; she was successful.

Knowing it’s not over till the money’s in hand, Lessar said La Veta’s request for $130,782 to replace the bleachers and upgrade the HVAC system at Roger Brunelli Gym got an approval from the group.

“It now has to go to the state Board of Education, but it does appear we will be funded,” Lessar told the school board Monday night at their regular meeting.

She said the bleachers are uninsurable because they are unsafe. The school will match the state grant, which comes from marijuana tax proceeds, with $65,000 for a total project cost of $195,197.

“The board publicly acknowledged the quality of our grant presentation,” Lessar said, giving credit to Gaye Davis, the grant writer for La Veta School.

Board President Ed Donovan said the public may not be aware of how much money the local school has been able to obtain through grant writing. Since 2009 the school has garnered $2.68 million for the school through various grants. The school district has contributed $335,000 to those projects.