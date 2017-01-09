La Veta Trails wants study of trail along railroad between La Veta and hospital

By David Rinehart–(Published: Jan. 5, 2017) If a trail is possible between La Veta and the hospital along the railroad right-of-way then La Veta Trails wants to know how to do it and how much it would cost.

To accomplish this goal, the nonprofit organization is seeking a pair of grants to fund a feasibility study. According to La Veta Trails Board President Marilyn Russell, the organization has applied for a $64,000 planning grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Additionally, they are seeking a $5,000 grant from the Rails to Trails Conservancy to use as a match for the Parks and Wildlife grant. Russell came to the Huerfano Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting Tuesday to ask for a letter of support from the county.

“The Iowa Pacific Railroad has agreed to be a part of the feasibility study,” Russell said. The BOCC approved creation of the letter for signing next week.

As if that was not enough, Russell also sought a letter of support for an additional grant from the El Pomar Foundation. “We are seeking somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 for a GIS (Geographic Information System) trails map database,” Russell said.

La Veta Trails is asking the county for a support letter for the El Pomar grant and a fee waiver for utilizing county GIS data. “In order to create trail maps, we must first develop a GIS map database that will store, manipulate and display digital map data,” the organization says in their request letter. Then their first goal would be to, “Design a map showing a vision of an interconnected system of proposed and existing trails.” The map would be used in future grant applications seeking funding for building the trails.