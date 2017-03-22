Local landowners suing railroad to cleanup mess on the mountain

By David Rinehart –(Published: March 9, 2017) Fifteen months after a train derailment left 21 cars scattered down the side of a mountain, landowners around the accident site in Middle Creek, west of La Veta, have filed a lawsuit against Iowa Pacific Railroad for damages.

The railroad operates a freight line as well as a seasonal tourist train under the name San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad, Inc.

The South Middle Creek Road Association and landowners Ken and Jill Johnson hired local attorney Garret Sheldon who filed suit in Huerfano County District Court March 1 seeking a jury trial to determine a monetary judgment to include reimbursement for cleanup, restoration, loss of use of property, replacement of trees, road construction. The plaintiffs also ask for punitive damages as a result of suffering “additional extraordinary and punitive damages including attorney’s fees.”

After the derailment on November 29, 2015, the plaintiffs entered a contract with the railroad that granted them access to the accident site for the clean up. The railroad agreed to have the work complete by June 1, 2016. Some work was done, but the contractor left the job in May, reportedly because he was not being paid.

The court documents state the plaintiffs are seeking a monetary judgment of more than $100,000 and outlines four causes of action including negligence, breach of contract, trespass on real property and extraordinary and punitive damage.

The railroad has until early April to respond to the complaint.