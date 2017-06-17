Local man is arrested for illegal marijuana growing operation

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: June 15, 2017) A man wanted in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation in La Veta has been arrested on felony charges and is due back in court later this month.

Charles “Spike” Sturgeon, 39, is charged with Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana after the La Veta Marshal found 36 live marijuana plants and 3.8 pounds of marijuana at a W. Francisco St. house in La Veta on May 23. The marshal was assisting a female domestic violence victim while she removed personal items from the residence.

Marshal Harold Willburn became involved after an incident in Walsenburg involving the female and Sturgeon. She allegedly took his vehicle after the couple had a fight in Walsenburg. They were traveling from Colorado Springs. He was reportedly intoxicated and she fled the area in his car because she was scared of him.

The marshal was conducting a civil standby while she removed her personal belongings from the La Veta residence. After she unlocked the house, the marshal entered and saw several live marijuana plants. He then applied for and received a search warrant for the house and officers removed several marijuana plants in various stages of growth as well as dried marijuana and other items, including a semi-automatic pistol.

The female reportedly told the marshal she and Sturgeon had applied for medical marijuana cards that same day. An arrest warrant was issued for Sturgeon but he was not located. He was arrested last week and is free on bond.

His next court date is at 1:30 p.m. June 26 in Huerfano District Court.