Manuel Lujan appointed to fill Walsenburg Council vacancy

By David Rinehart –(Published: March 23, 2017) Long-time resident of Walsenburg, Manuel Lujan, was appointed by Walsenburg City Council at their regular meeting Tuesday night to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat, left empty when John Salazar moved away.

“I believe that I can help bring new ideas to the Walsenburg City Council,” Lujan said in his letter of intent. “I believe it is my duty to help our community and to ensure that other residents can feel that they have a voice in the decisions being made that may affect their lives,” he added.

Lujan will be sworn in and sit for the next council meeting and serve until the next election.