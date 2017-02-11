More recreational marijuana to be growing in Huerfano County

By David Rinehart–(Published: Feb. 2, 2017) The Huerfano Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a Conditional Use Permit for Monte Fiore LLC and Spanish Peaks JV LLC to begin construction of a recreational marijuana grow operation at their meeting Tuesday.

The first phase will consist of a 36,000 sq. ft. greenhouse and 6,650 sq. ft. office/processing building on a 53-acre parcel three miles off Highway 69 on County Road 616.

The land purchase came with water rights (#4 and #11 on the Martin Ditch) which have historically been used to irrigate up to 100 acres of alfalfa fields. The company has applied with the state to dry up acreage and convert the irrigation water to consumptive use. “It should come out to about 50 acre feet of consumptive use water,” Steven Janssen, water attorney for the company, said. Janssen also said the company has applied for a Substitute Water Supply Plan to operate under prior to obtaining a decree.

“Our only objectors are Two Rivers Water Company and Huerfano County Water Conservancy District,” Janssen added.

Additionally, the company secured a water haul source from the Round Mountain Water and Sanitation District in Westcliffe. It is only good for six months at a time – renewable as long as the district has water to lease.