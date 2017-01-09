New problems for liquor license at Valley Legends in La Veta

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: Jan. 5, 2017) The liquor license has expired for Valley Legends and the owner has yet to surrender it, Town Clerk Laurie Erwin told the town board on Tuesday night.

Brenda McKinley, current holder of the license, told Erwin she knew the license had expired on Dec. 15 and she does not plan to renew it but she failed to complete the necessary paperwork to surrender the license as required by state law. There had been an issue with the license concerning the change of manager at the bar/restaurant. Erwin informed town trustees, as they sit as the local liquor license authority.

Marshal Harold Willburn has checked the premises and there is no liquor or beer for sale. No one knew whether the establishment is open at the present time.