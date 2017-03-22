Prisoner makes brazen escape from Huerfano County jail

(Published: March 9, 2017) A brazen escape led to a quick capture of an inmate at the Huerfano County Jail on Friday night.

Sheriff Bruce Newman said inmate Randy Roybal, 25, saw an opportunity to escape from the recreation yard at about 8 p.m., and went for it. He climbed two chain link fences and two razor wire fences before making a run for it through the City of Walsenburg.

Newman said six officers were involved in the search and they captured Roybal about 15 minutes later near St. Mary’s Catholic Church, about four blocks east of the jail.

Roybal, who was in jail for Failure to Appear on DUI and harassment charges, now faces additional charges of escape, assault, first and second trespass and criminal mischief.