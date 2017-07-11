SPRHC getting caught up with patient billing

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: June 29, 2017) Finances are “on the road to recovery” at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center (SPRHC). Members of the Huerfano County Hospital Dist. board heard several “wins” from administrators at their regular meeting last week.

Chief Financial Officer Lionel Montoya said accounts receivable (billing for services) are getting caught up and some patients are receiving bills within 60 days of service. Billing has been backlogged for years due to several computer conversions.

As of May 31, revenues exceed expenses for the year by $111,082. Revenue is up slightly and expenses are holding to budget, according to Montoya.

The number of lab tests in May exceeded projections, with 25,284 tests performed on the 1,448 patients who visited a clinic, emergency room or stayed in the hospital. According to the report, the average is 17 lab tests per person and 815 lab tests performed each day.