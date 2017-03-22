Stand off between city and sheriff reaches tipping point

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: March 16, 2017) City Administrator Leslie Klusmire was nearly arrested last week after she reportedly denied access to Walsenburg Police records.

Klusmire said Capt. Ray Walsh, HCSO, accompanied by Jeff Byland, came to city hall to meet with former Capt. Vince Suarez to download files that need to be transferred to the sheriff’s office.

She asked Byland to leave and said the city has had problems with him in the past and he is “not allowed” in city hall. Byland used to work in IT with the city. Apparently Walsh stated Byland was with him and needed in order to download information.

But Klusmire said Anthony Luginbill, another county employee, could do that work. Walsh reported he and Byland were “thrown out” by Klusmire.

Sheriff Bruce Newman told The Signature Newspaper that he told Walsh to “write up” charges against Klusmire for Obstructing Governmental Operations, a class three misdemeanor.

Since January, when his department took over policing duties for the city of Walsenburg, Sheriff Newman says he’s been trying to access records from the police department. “Every time we go over there we hit a roadblock,” he said.

Newman says he’s getting calls every day from those who want to know what’s being done on their case. “I can’t tell them, because we don’t have their cases,” he said.

It’s a mess for no reason, Sheriff Newman said, the election was over and done with four months ago.

“Enough is enough,” he said of instigating criminal charges, “we have to get this information.” But Klusmire was not arrested or charged because District Attorney Henry Solano did not approve charges. After the impasse at city hall, Solano traveled to Walsenburg to sit down with all parties and discuss the situation.

Newman says the city’s IT employee will meet with the county’s IT people on Friday and the download will take place.

According to Newman, the District Attorney said the case file information should be provided to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.