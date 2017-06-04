Still no public discussion about future of Peakview School

By David Rinehart –(Published: May 25, 2017) “We are not going to be discussing Peakview tonight,” Huerfano Re-1 School Board President Jaye Sudar told the concerned parents who showed at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

Although the board is currently tasked with the serious issue of determining the immediate future of Peakview School, the seven members of the Huerfano Re-1 School Board, were unable to schedule a public workshop at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Other dates apparently did not work, so Sudar told the board the choices for the meeting were June 2 or June 9 at 5 p.m. at the Administration Building. “Please send me an email with your availability on those dates,” Sudar told the board.

Despite Sudar’s squelching of public comment about Peakview Tuesday night, the State Board’s recommendation was a topic on the agenda. Moore reported the contract with Generation Schools Network is being negotiated. “We’re still working on the contract spelling out authority and cost. There truly is a lot of uncertainty,” Moore said.

Moore, Sudar and Peakview Principal Brenda Duran presented the district’s case for limited outside management at the State Board meeting May 10. Unfortunately, “The Colorado State Board of Education during its regular meeting today directed Huerfano School District to turn over significant decision-making authority to an external management organization,” according to a press release from the state issued after the meeting.

Both Sudar and Moore referred to some members of the State Board use of the term “deepening” to describe the district’s relationship with Generation Schools Network. “We don’t know what that means,” Sudar said.