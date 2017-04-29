Storage collaborative develops short list of five potential reservoirs

By David Rinehart –(Published: April 13, 2017) The Cucharas River Storage Collaborative met March 30 and developed a short list of five potential water storage projects along the Cucharas River.

The projects making the short list are, Maria Stevens Reservoir enlargement, South Baker Creek Reservoir, Bruce Canyon Reservoir, Britton Reservoir and enlargement of La Veta’s South Lake .

Consultant for the project, Rick Parsons of Parsons Water Consulting, LLC. will conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the five short-listed projects, and a more detailed “30 percent design drawing” of the Maria Stevens and South Baker Creek projects.

“The 30 percent design drawings are what we consider as a necessary technical basis to support a subsequent grant application to put together final design drawings,” Parsons reported.

The short list was developed after the river system was modeled to determine exchange potentials between various water rights owners and potential new storage facilities.

“The exchange potential is highest in the lower basin and reduces as you move up above the confluence with Middle Creek and further up above the Gap,” Parsons said.

Each of the potential projects has issues. For example, the South Baker Creek Reservoir idea would put a reservoir on a creek with limited physical flow and exchange potential. However, these issues were deemed easier to overcome than issues with the other potential projects.

The next meeting of the collaborative will be May 25, providing Parsons time to develop the cost-benefit analyses and design drawings.