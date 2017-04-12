String of spring storms leaves area in the dark

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: April 6, 2017) Spring storms ripped through Huerfano County over the last 12 days leaving over 90-inches in the Cuchara area, with heavy snow taking down power lines and leaving thousands without power for days.

San Isabel Electric Assoc. (SIEA) linemen are calling this the “worst outage in over 20 years,” according to officials. The first hit arrived on Friday, March 24 with winter roaring back into Huerfano County, after several spring-like days, dumping over a foot of snow in some areas and putting the lights out in many homes.

The storm brought wind, hail and heavy, wet snow to the area and some 4,500 San Isabel Electric Assoc. (SIEA) customers lost power. There were winds reported from 69 to 90 miles an hour in the area. San Isabel reported 150 power poles, mostly in Huerfano and Las Animas counties, went down and there were live wires on the ground. Reportedly the worst structural damage was in the La Veta area.

“This was a nine-day outage, but our crews only had three or four days of favorable conditions to complete work. It seemed every time the ground dried out and we started to make progress, the precipitation would come and delay our advances,” said SIEA Chief Operating Officer Darryl Stewart.

Another storm on Friday, March 31 knocked power out overnight to customers in La Veta and surrounding areas, including Navajo Ranch for 13 hours.

Another spring storm hit the area this Tuesday, leaving up to one-foot of snow on the ground in La Veta. Both local school districts closed on Tuesday as blizzard conditions continued through the early afternoon.

Today temps are expected to hit 50 degrees and mostly sunny in our area.