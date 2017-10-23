Ten arrested in massive illegal marijuana bust

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: Oct. 19, 2017) Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people after search warrants were executed on five properties on CR 510 last Thursday and Friday.

According to Sheriff Bruce Newman 700 marijuana plants weighing five tons were seized from the properties. It has an estimated street value of $2 million. In addition, they discovered 200 pounds of processed marijuana.

Felony marijuana cultivation charges will be filed on the 10, who are all illegal aliens thought to be from Columbia, Cuba and Mexico. They range in ages from 19 to 56 years old. They remain in custody in the Huerfano County Jail with $50,000 bonds on each.

The men were growing the marijuana at properties on CR 510 in Huerfano County, near the Navajo Ranch subdivision.