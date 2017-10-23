The Signature Newspaper is acquired by the World Journal

By Renee and David Rinehart –(Published: Oct. 19, 2017) Publishers of The Signature Newspaper in La Veta, Colo. announce the World Journal in Walsenburg, Colo. has acquired the weekly newspaper.

The La Veta based Signature Newspaper will publish its final edition on Thursday, October 26, 2017 after 32 years in business serving La Veta, Cuchara and Huerfano County.

The deal closed on October 13 in a private transaction between Renee and David Rinehart owners of Rinehart Publishing, Inc. and Gretchen and Brian Orr owners of Animas Del Oeste, LLC. The purchase included all assets, contracts and subscriptions of The Signature Newspaper.

The first combined issue of the newspaper will be published Thursday, November 2. The World Journal plans to publish a separate section of La Veta news, using a similar format and featuring the same local advertisers as appear in The Signature.

For subscribers to The Signature, your subscription will be fulfilled by the World Journal for the time period remaining on your subscription. For subscribers to both newspapers, the balance of your Signature subscription will be added to your World Journal subscription.

Signature Newspaper publishers the last 12 years, David and Renee Rinehart, are pleased with the sale and look forward to moving on to new adventures.

World Journal publishers Brian and Gretchen Orr said, “We’re excited to continue growing our business by acquiring The Signature Newspaper and look forward to serving the residents and businesses of La Veta and Cuchara.”

The Signature Newspaper office in La Veta will close in November and Huerfano County business will be handled from the World Journal’s Walsenburg office at 508 Main St., 719-738-1415.

Any questions about the merger can be directed to The Signature Newspaper at editor@signaturenewspaper.com or the World Journal.