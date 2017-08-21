Town moves forward on Ryus Ave. bridge project

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: August 3, 2017) After a brief executive session Tuesday night the La Veta town board voted to sign an “over commitment” letter to the Colorado Dept. of Transportation so bidding can begin for the Ryus Ave. bridge.

Mayor Doug Brgoch said the town is moving forward in its continued effort to get the Ryus Ave. bridge built. While the town does not have sufficient money ear-marked for the project, trustees agreed to sign the “over commitment” letter to CDOT basically saying if bids come in at or below the engineer’s estimate, the bridge will be built.

Brgoch says he’s confident the town can come up with the money needed to construct the bridge from the town’s general fund. Once CDOT puts out a call for bids, there will be a three-week period for bids to be received then another two to three weeks of processing and then a formal bid opening. The town is setting an end date of April 15, 2018 for completion of the new bridge. That will build in some flexibility for the contractors, who might have time for a “little” job like this one, during the winter months.

“It’s really only a three week project,” Brgoch said. “In the construction world this is a small project,” Trustee Mickey Schmidt said. “We want to cater to their time frame.”