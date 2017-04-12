Vallejos to stand trial on sex assault charges

By Renee Rinehart (Published: March 23, 2017) Kevin Vallejos, 47, former Huerfano County Sheriff’s Captain, will go to trial on charges of felony child sex assault in September after rejecting a plea agreement.

Vallejos was set to appear in court last Friday to accept a plea agreement offered by special prosecutors Jim Bullock and Jack Roth, or go to trial.

Vallejos rejected the plea deal and opted for a jury trial in Huerfano County District Court. The trial is set to begin September 25 and is scheduled for seven days.

He did not appear in person for his last two court dates, instead the February proceeding was handled by phone in open court, but last week the hearing turned into a private conference call.

Vallejos is charged with three sexual assault counts, dating back to 1998. The charge of Sexual Assault by One in a Position of Trust with a victim under 15 years of age is a class three felony punishable by a term of four to 12 years in the Department of Corrections. The charge of Attempted Sex Assault by causing submission of the victim is a class five felony and carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

These charges carry a mandatory sentence, and if Vallejos is convicted he must be sentenced to at least mid-point in the range and register as a sexual offender.

Chief Judge Claude W. Appel recused all judges in the Third Judicial District from hearing the case and Senior Judge Richard V. Hall of Colorado Springs was appointed to preside over the case.

Vallejos posted a $100,000 bond after his arrest in August 2016. He was dismissed from the Sheriff’s Office shortly before his arrest after serving 18 years.