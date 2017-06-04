Walsenburg City Council terminates City Administrator Klusmire

By David Rinehart –(Published: May 18, 2017) One constant in the City of Walsenburg is turnover at the top spot, and that pattern continued Tuesday night when City Council terminated City Administrator Leslie Klusmire. She had served in the post for just over a year.

Council approved the motion on a 5-2 vote with Mayor Jim Eccher and Council Member Charlie Montoya voting against the action.

Klusmire is the sixth administrator in the past decade, along with interims to fill in the gaps.

Eccher read a prepared dismissal letter detailing seven examples where council believes Klusmire failed in her job responsibilities, including creating a hostile work environment, being rude and abrupt, and failing to supply requested reports to council in a timely fashion.

“You have demonstrated a lack of ability to manage, direct, supervise and work with city employees in an efficient and effective manner,” council says in the dismissal letter.

“I deny any of these accusations,” Klusmire responded Tuesday night.

Not all Walsenburg residents agreed with the decision.

City Treasurer James Moore reminded council that it is because of Klusmire’s leadership the city is making progress on several important issues – issues where the city has delayed action so long the state has had to issue compliance orders.

“Thank you for tackling the raw water supply line mandate, and resolving the legal issues for homeowners with historic tap agreements. We are already underway with dam remediation and financing to restore our valuable water storage rights. Your diligence and commitment has preserved our water capacity while putting us on a path with state compliance,” Moore said to Klusmire.

Moore also praised Klusmire for elevating David Harriman to Public Works Director, creating stability in the finance department, writing grants to help pay for the just completed economic development plan, “yet you also made progress with our decrepit storage tank, and made progress in removing derelict homes,” Moore said.