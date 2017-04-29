Walsenburg Council receives final version of city’s Strategic Plan

By David Rinehart –(Published: April 20, 2017) While still taking modifications from council at their work session Tuesday, Barb Cole of Community Matters, Inc. presented the nearly final version of the Strategic Plan for the city.

The work completed by the company encapsulates the feedback and conclusions from many community surveys and other economic development studies over the decade.

The plan includes detailed analysis of seven different growth areas, providing at-a-glance answers to infrastructure, zoning and other questions future developers may have. Also included is a one-page information sheet packed with demographic information about the population of the city.

“You now have a three-mile plan with a map that is good enough for annexation,” Cole said. Cole advised council to take care in labeling for clarity for developers.

“If you label it ‘Urban Growth Area’ it helps identify where the city may extend services,” Cole said.

The plan also includes information about the city water supply, and analysis of the transportation network utilized by the public and businesses.