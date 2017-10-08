Walsenburg limits marijuana to 12 plants in residential property

By David Rinehart –(Published: Oct. 5, 2017) Walsenburg City Council wanted to send a clear message, starting next year citizens are limited to growing 12 marijuana plants at their residences. City Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1108 at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

“The only function of the Ordinance is to make sure the city doesn’t have anything that may be interpreted to allow more than 12 plants on a residential property,” City Attorney Dan Hyatt said.

Earlier this year, Colorado lawmakers amended state regulations to limit grows on residential property to 12 plants—unless the local municipality allows it. Hyatt explained the new ordinance will make it easier for the sheriff to enforce violations and send cases to county or district court.