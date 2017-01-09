Walsenburg may benefit from Petroglyph’s 21 mile gas pipeline

By David Rinehart–(Published: Jan. 5, 2017) The City of Walsenburg may have stumbled upon a new way to connect to natural gas without a multi-million dollar replacement of the 50 year-old pipeline currently in use.

Petroglyph Energy owns 21.6 miles of six-inch steel pipeline, called the Spanish Peaks Gathering System and originally installed in 1984. The company offered to transfer ownership to the city last year. The city asked GMS, Inc. to perform a study of the pipeline and report findings back to the city.

Bradley Bean PE, a subcontractor hired by GMS, Inc. to perform the study was at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting to report.

“Overall, the line is in good shape,” Bean said. Bean explained the pipeline actually intersects with a Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG) supply line currently transporting natural gas from Tabula Rasa’s wells west of La Veta. The city could tap that line for its gas supply. CIG charges $500,000 to $750,000 for a tap fee.

“It would give you an option if you had trouble with your line to Trinidad,” Bean said.

Of course, the gift of the pipeline would come with some possibly expensive problems. Bean said he could not locate any records of previous pressure tests on the line. “That’s not a huge issue as you would have to do another one (pressure test) before using it. That’s the biggest unknown, and potential expense,” Bean said.