Walsenburg Mayor Eccher faces opposition in run for third term

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: August 31, 2017) Candidates for Walsenburg City Council returned their petitions to the City Clerk this week, and there will be a race for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Eccher, who has served four years over two terms will run for a third and final term this November. Eccher is challenged by Craig Lessar, who serves on Council representing Ward 2, and is now term-limited from his council seat.

Council seats in Ward 1 will see incumbent Clint Boehler running unopposed, while a race is on for Lessar’s seat in Ward 2. Candidates Brian Lalander and James Hudgens will run for the vacant seat in Ward 2. Ward 3 has both seats open, but only incumbent Charles Montoya filed a petition to run, leaving a vacant seat. Candidates may file to be a write-in candidate by close of business today, August 31.

Clerk Wanda Britt is term limited from the seat and no other candidates filed a petition. No candidates filed to run for the Treasurer seat, currently held by Jim Moore.

In addition to the city council seats, voters will also be asked to approve a five percent excise tax on the sale and transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana.

The mail ballot election is set for November 7, 2017.