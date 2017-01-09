Walsenburg Police Department signs off on New Year’s Eve

By Cathy Mullens –(Published: Jan. 5, 2017) At midnight Dec. 31, the local Dispatch Center sent out a “final call” for the Walsenburg Police Department. The department ended its 148 years of duty that night as the voters decided in November to have the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office take over municipal law enforcement.

The dispatcher read the names of each officer with their call numbers and they each replied as “off duty.” The dispatcher said it is with a heavy heart that she made this last call and said the department has “served our community with honor, dedication, honestly and integrity, and that on behalf of the staff and the officers and support staff that have gone before you” she thanked them for their service.

Chief Tommy McLallen said it was a tough call to hear and that “tears were shed” among his officers as they heard the death knell for the department. Current officers McLallen, Capt. Vince Suarez, Sgt. John Salazar and Officers Berzanji, Solano, Martinez, Deatheridge and Wheaton, all acknowledged the final call.