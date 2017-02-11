Walsenburg receives preliminary economic development report

By David Rinehart –(Published: Feb. 9, 2017) Walsenburg City Council received a detailed list of actions that could be taken to strengthen economic development of the city from their consultant Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. (EPS) at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Principal Dan Guimond and Vice President Brian Duffany presented an overview of the 71 page draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, developed by EPS.

“You need to focus on your strengths and existing assets,” Duffany said. EPS included three interchanges on the interstate, authentic western downtown, water and sewer capacity and Northlands properties among the strengths going forward.

“Walsenburg is fortunate to have a historic area. However, it’s evolving and will continue to evolve,” Guimond said.

The report provides action steps to take along five broad strategy areas; Quality of Life, Gateway and other Development Opportunities, Infrastructure projects, Human Capital and Targeted Industries.

The report details 52 separate action steps the city could pursue in those five strategy areas, a couple of them the city is already trying. “Pursue tax foreclosures on vacant homes and property with serious tax delinquencies and nuisance issues,” the report suggests.

The city should concentrate on quality of life issues to attract home based or, so-called “location neutral” jobs. “Broadband service is essential. It’s a must-have for those type of businesses,” Duffany said.

“Your young people are leaving – which is another reason to look at the quality of life suggestions,” Duffany added.

Guimond explained EPS conducted numerous stakeholders interviews and extensive demographic analysis to develop the report and suggested actions. Council can take the opportunity to review and comment on the draft report. EPS will include the feedback and other refinements in the final report to be produced next month.