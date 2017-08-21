Walsenburg to ask voters to impose excise tax on marijuana

By David Rinehart –(Published: August 3, 2017) Walsenburg Wild Waters and other city parks may see a cash infusion if voters approve a ballot question this November placing a five percent excise tax on commercial marijuana cultivation.

City Council approved Ordinance 1102 at their regular meeting Tuesday night that includes the actual ballot question. Local cultivators should be unaffected. They are already paying a five percent excise tax to Huerfano County. For those cultivators located within city limits, if the ballot issue passes the five percent revenue will now go to the city instead.

The ballot question specifies uses of the money, “making up any net loss between operating revenues and operating expenses of the Wild Waters pool, City Parks maintenance and construction, code enforcement costs, and youth related activities.”

The city is hoping to garner up to $75,000 in revenue 2018, with expectation for more in the future.