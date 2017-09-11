Walsenburg to select from four City Administrator finalists

By David Rinehart –(Published: Sept. 7, 2017) Walsenburg should have a new administrator next month as they remain on the schedule Interim City Administrator Steve Rabe instituted.

Rabe unveiled the names of four finalists, in alphabetical order, who will interview with council on September 16; Louis Fineberg from Trinidad, Colo., Michael Foote from Reading, Pa., James Toth from Valparaiso, Ind., and Fred Ventresco from Limestone, Maine.

Rabe supplied council with questions for the interviews as well as confirming council’s direction on salary, benefits and other financial aspects to be offered the new administrator. “Don’t price yourself out of a good candidate,” Rabe cautioned council.