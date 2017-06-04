Widening project on U.S. Hwy 160 to last all summer

By Renee Rinehart –(Published: June 1, 2017) Locals have likely been stopped on Highway 160 in the past two weeks due to construction.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has started a roadway improvement project on U.S. Highway 160 at the intersection with CO 12, and the I-25 ramps north of Walsenburg, in Huerfano County.

During construction, traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes for crew workers to set up barriers, as well as conduct milling and paving operations.

The first two weeks have seen crews lining the shoulder of the highway with concrete barriers. Actual work to add a lane will be done on the opposite side of the barrier while traffic flows on Hwy. 160.

Work on this project consists of road widening operations and asphalt paving, signing, striping, and construction of a new passing lane on U.S. 160. The I-25 on and off-ramps in Walsenburg will also be improved as part of this project.

Tricon 2, LLC is the contractor for this $4.86 million project. The widening of the road and the construction of a new passing lane is meant for a safer driving experience.

The project is expected to last until Fall 2017.

Travel Impacts

Normal working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. In special cases, these hours may be extended with possible weekend work, if a need is determined and agreed upon.

During construction, crews will hold traffic for up to 15 minutes and then queues will be released. Motorists should expect delays for up to or more than 15 minutes when traveling through the construction zone.

There will be lane closures, lane shifts, and shoulder shifts throughout the course of the project. For the safety of the public and construction workers the speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone for the duration of the project.