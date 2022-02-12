How Windows Server Essentials Impacts Your Business

Microsoft has designed a new server solution that is specifically designed for small-sized businesses that only have limited IT requirements. This software is called Windows Server Essentials 2012 R2. It’s designed to help small companies reduce time and costs. It provides centralized device control tools that can easily access from any location via a Web browser, mobile app or desktop. There’s no need for expensive data lakes, like the other options.

Microsoft Server Essentials can be a great choice for smaller businesses with less employees. It is simple to set up and maintain, doesn’t contain any additional features that can slow down the infrastructure of your company (like enterprise-level tools), and also has an affordable price, which means you don’t require an additional tool if you are just starting an enterprise that is small.

This is a look at the features of Windows Server Essentials is and how you can make use of it for your business.

1. What exactly are Windows Server Essentials and how can they be used?

Windows Server Essentials is Microsoft’s latest product to target the small-business market. This solution is designed with an easy-to use interface. It demonstrates their commitment towards serving this sector of the economy.

2. Easy Setup

Microsoft Windows Server Essentials is easy to set-up. You’ll be guided through a straightforward setup process. Everything is explained through the entire procedure to make it as easy and smooth as it can be.

3. Easy Management

Window Server Essentials makes it easy for people who aren’t IT experts like me to manage the servers in our organization. The dashboard is simple and well-organized, making monitoring what’s going on with the servers a breeze.

How do you use Microsoft Server Essentials for your Business?

Windows Server Essentials offer a variety of functions that are extremely useful and easy to implement. They include:

1. Shared Folders

Windows Server Essentials allows you to share files within shared folders. This is a key element of server technology.

2. Users and Groups

Users and groups permit you to share files in the same way. This permissions system permits individuals within your company to share their files with one another however only with the approval of their department head or administrator.

3. Integration with Hosted Services and Apps

Microsoft’s recent move towards cloud computing has made it easier for businesses of any size to host Office 365 or Windows Azure. It is possible to choose the services you need through an intuitive dashboard. Users don’t have to be experts in managing servers.

4. Storage

This is an excellent feature that allows you to manage the server’s storage pool like a whole system instead of just one drive. This makes it easier and more convenient for Windows Server Essentials customers who need access to their information from every machine.

5. Remote Access

Remote access is a great method to let employees to work remotely. The Windows Server Essentials package offers a simple way to allow employees to set up a secure connection they can use on any device.