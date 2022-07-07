Why Raven Quest Is The Best Play-To-Earn NFT Game?

According to reports recently released by dAppRadar and dAppRadar, the Blockchain Game Alliance and (BGA) Play-to Earn (P2E) games earned $2.5 trillion in capital over the first quarter. This number is anticipated to increase to $10 billion by year’s end, according to dAppRadar. The explosion of Blockchain gaming has attracted numerous developers and businesses to design their own blockchain-based games.

The majority of Blockchain games that are currently in the market or under development are inadequate or do not have any real value. Their token holders players, investors, gaming community, and investors could disappear within a few months after the game’s launch, making the project not profitable and their investments ineffective. This is a problem in the long-term sustainability of games that use blockchain technology. Although it is vital to incorporate blockchain functions games and developers, game companies and developers should concentrate on making excellent games, rather than integrating blockchain functions.

Raven Quest is a GameFi initiative that focuses on the development of an Ethereum-based MMORPG. It will ensure long-term blockchain adoption in the gaming community. The Play-to-Earn incentive model is also being used to attract players to Raven Quest.

What exactly is Raven Quest?

Raven Quest is an open-world game that lets players participate and earn. It uses the polygon blockchain, and offers an uncentralized gaming environment where players can stake out the land they want and construct their own homes and farms. The first game that is free blockchain-based game. In order to access or play the game, players must purchase NFTs or another cryptocurrency.

Raven Quest allows players the possibility of collecting NFTs that can be combined to make powerful weapons. Then, they can be traded through NFT markets. Ravencards may also be collected by users to create NFT-gaming characters.

Raven Quest’s openness lets players to do whatever they like in an vibrant and engaging environment. The game includes games, stories, and puzzles that require player decisions. A robust player-driven economy is powered by self-balancing algorithms.

Raven Quest’s Tokenomics

A GameFi project’s tokenomics are essential to its longevity. This is particularly true for MMORPGs. Raven Quest uses a single tokenomics system and a community-driven economy, which uses its unique self-balancing algorithm that are known as the Tradepack system.

$SBT Token:

Raven Quest incentivizes its players using the Sunbreak Tokens ($SBT) cryptocurrency tokens. Sunbreak Tokens ($SBT) is the game’s in-game currency, is able to be exchanged in gold coins via their marketplace.

The amount of $SBT you could earn every day in RavenQuest is determined by the actions you and your community participate in outside of the game and how much passive income you are able to earn in that time.

There is no set exchange rate between Gold and $SBT since RavenQuest is aware of the current rising inflation. Instead the $SBT is a daily predetermined prize fund that will be distributed to all players who have played the game and won gold.

$SBT may also be exchanged for real-world cash or utilized to increase Gold earnings potential by buying or upgrading Estates, Mounts, Ships & Wagons, Workers, Ravencards, or other in-game items.

The Takeaway The Takeaway Raven Quest Release Date

Raven Quest will be released in the third quarter or the fourth quarter of 2022. The game has been in development over the past five years and already has huge online communities.

